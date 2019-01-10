SBS Filipino

Greater scrutiny of aged care as new quality and safety Commission starts work

SBS Filipino

Aged care

Aged care residents in Canberra Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 January 2019 at 8:16am, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:26pm
By Rena Sarumpaet, Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

A new aged care monitor has been announced, tasked with carrying out more checks in nursing homes and other aged care providers. The Minister for Senior Australians and Aged Care says the new Commission also includes a new Chief Clinical Adviser to oversee the delivery of aged care services across the nation.

Published 11 January 2019 at 8:16am, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:26pm
By Rena Sarumpaet, Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom