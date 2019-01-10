Greater scrutiny of aged care as new quality and safety Commission starts work

Aged care residents in Canberra Source: AAP
Published 11 January 2019 at 8:16am, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:26pm
By Rena Sarumpaet, Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A new aged care monitor has been announced, tasked with carrying out more checks in nursing homes and other aged care providers. The Minister for Senior Australians and Aged Care says the new Commission also includes a new Chief Clinical Adviser to oversee the delivery of aged care services across the nation.
