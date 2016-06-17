Greens' hopes rising in Melbourne's inner north

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Greens' hopes rising in Melbourne's inner northPlay03:36SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (1.65MB)Published 18 June 2016 at 9:36am, updated 18 June 2016 at 12:53pmBy Sarah AboPresented by Cybelle DionesSource: SBSAvailable in other languages In one of Australia's longest election campaigns, the voice of the Greens is growing, and their assault on lower-house seats looks to be greater than ever before. Image: Labor's David Feeney (AAP)Published 18 June 2016 at 9:36am, updated 18 June 2016 at 12:53pmBy Sarah AboPresented by Cybelle DionesSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesIn Melbourne, the Greens are confident they can capitalise on changing inner-city demographics. Their strongest hope is the seat of Batman where Labor is seemingly in trouble. ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 JanuaryNew report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levelsTake time for health checksSBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January