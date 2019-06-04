SBS Filipino

Grieving mother demands answers after bathtub death

Merna Aprem's mother Tanya Petrus

Published 4 June 2019 at 11:17am, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:43pm
By Lin Evlin, Amelia Dunn
Presented by Louie Tolentino
The family of 20 year old Merna Aprem, who died at a group home in Sydney’s western suburbs, are demanding answers from authorities.

Merna Aprem had autism and epilepsy, and drowned when she when she was left alone in a bathtub.

