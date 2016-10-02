SBS Filipino

Grieving Tamworth mother looks to open cannabis farm

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_563703.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 October 2016 at 2:56pm, updated 2 October 2016 at 3:16pm
By Naomi Selvaratnam
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

After years of drought that has severely impacted Tamworth, the regional New South Wales city is set to house what could be Australia's first medicinal-cannabis farm. Image: Lucy Haslam (SBS)

Published 2 October 2016 at 2:56pm, updated 2 October 2016 at 3:16pm
By Naomi Selvaratnam
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Lucy Haslam, whose son Dan died of bowel cancer last year, has set up the property.

 

The community has welcomed it as a possible source of employment for Tamworth.

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks