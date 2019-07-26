Group aims to redress gender balance on Wikipedia

It comes as the free website admits to having only a fraction of pages on notable females, in comparison to a plethora on famous men.
Published 26 July 2019 at 1:53pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:11pm
By Beth Smoleniec, Cassandra Bain
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
A group of Australian women working in the health and science sector are joining a global effort to ensure the online encyclopaedia Wikipedia bridges the gender divide.
