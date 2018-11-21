Jannis Ecleo and RJ Bermejo will be performing at "The Reason for the Season" fundraising concert this 1 December.
Source: Supplied- Jannis Ecleo and RJ Bermejo
Published 21 November 2018 at 11:11am, updated 22 November 2018 at 8:56am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Filipino teenagers Jannis and RJ share what it’s like growing up Filipino in Australia. For RJ, the best thing about being Filipino in Australia is having ‘titos’ and ‘titas’ who aren’t really your ‘tito’ and ‘tita’ (blood relative) but you can rely on for help all the time.
Published 21 November 2018 at 11:11am, updated 22 November 2018 at 8:56am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share