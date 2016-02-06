GST Tax Debate

The opposition has reiterated calls for greater transparency over the issue -- criticising the government's tax reform agenda as being in chaos
Published 6 February 2016 at 2:41pm, updated 6 February 2016 at 5:23pm
By Zara Zaher
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Federal government ministers are playing down allegations of concern among backbenchers over a possible increase of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Image: Independent Senator Glenn Lazarus. (AAP) .
Published 6 February 2016 at 2:41pm, updated 6 February 2016 at 5:23pm
By Zara Zaher
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share