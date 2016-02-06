SBS Filipino

GST Tax Debate

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_471514.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 February 2016 at 2:41pm, updated 6 February 2016 at 5:23pm
By Zara Zaher
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Federal government ministers are playing down allegations of concern among backbenchers over a possible increase of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Image: Independent Senator Glenn Lazarus. (AAP) .

Published 6 February 2016 at 2:41pm, updated 6 February 2016 at 5:23pm
By Zara Zaher
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The opposition has reiterated calls for greater transparency over the issue -- criticising the government's tax reform agenda as being in chaos

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January