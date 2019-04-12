SBS Filipino

Guide to Australia's Political System

SBS Filipino

Kikao cha nyumba ya wawakilishi katika bunge la taifa

Kikao cha nyumba ya wawakilishi katika bunge la taifa mjini, Canberra, Australia Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 April 2019 at 2:46pm, updated 12 April 2019 at 3:06pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The 2019 Australian federal election is just around the corner when we will elect members of the 46th Parliament of Australia. So how do elections determine our next government?

Published 12 April 2019 at 2:46pm, updated 12 April 2019 at 3:06pm
By Amy Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom