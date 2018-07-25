Guidelines that can help women diagnosed with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

Eilidh Di Natale and 10-day-old baby Helina Source: SBS
Published 25 July 2018 at 3:58pm, updated 25 July 2018 at 4:35pm
By Phillippa Carisbrooke
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Polycystic Ovary Syndrome is the principal cause of infertility in women. But, diagnosed, it does not have to be a barrier to motherhood. Now, new Australian-led global guidelines for the accurate diagnosis and effective treatment of the condition are set to improve the outlook for the women affected.
Available in other languages
