SBS Filipino

Guilty or not: Parents allowing longer screentime for kids

SBS Filipino

Children physical activities

Father and daughter enjoying an outdoor kid's car game Source: Supplied by M Saguin

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 April 2019 at 12:50pm, updated 28 April 2019 at 1:01pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

"I'm so guilty that sometimes I give her the gadget... but the problem is, since I don't have enough time and I'm already tired, I tend to give her the gadget," admits full-time employee and an online business owner and a mother from Melbourne.

Published 28 April 2019 at 12:50pm, updated 28 April 2019 at 1:01pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Although Mariecris Saguin believes that physical activities and outside playtime are ideal for her four-year old daughter's development, at times she just can't help not to allow her child to watch on the iPad. Being a full-time employee while also trying to manage her own online business can be challenging for her to limit her daughter's screentime.

But Ms Saguin and her husband try their best to go out as a family during the weekends and really spend quality time with their daughter.

Screentime for children
The Saguin family enjoy their day-out (Supplied) Source: Supplied


The World Health Organization has recently advised parents that children under the age of two should not spend any time passively watching electronic screens; children aged two to four should only spend no more than an hour a day watching programmes or playing computer games.

ALSO READ

The dangers of screen time for children



Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom