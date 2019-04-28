Guilty or not: Parents allowing longer screentime for kids

Although Mariecris Saguin believes that physical activities and outside playtime are ideal for her four-year old daughter's development, at times she just can't help not to allow her child to watch on the iPad. Being a full-time employee while also trying to manage her own online business can be challenging for her to limit her daughter's screentime.





But Ms Saguin and her husband try their best to go out as a family during the weekends and really spend quality time with their daughter.





The Saguin family enjoy their day-out (Supplied) Source: Supplied





The World Health Organization has recently advised parents that children under the age of two should not spend any time passively watching electronic screens; children aged two to four should only spend no more than an hour a day watching programmes or playing computer games.





