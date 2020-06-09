Gyms reopen in QLD: Here’s what fitness buffs can expect

Chino Perez, a resident who has headed back to the fitness centre to workout recently says, he was surprised to find that social distancing was strictly enforced and gym hygiene was top priority. In addition , guests should pre- register and bring their own towels. Here’s what else you might need to adjust to. Listen in.
Gyms and other fitness centres have reopened in Queensland. Source: Getty Images
Published 9 June 2020 at 8:37pm, updated 10 June 2020 at 9:42am
By Cristina Lazo
Source: SBS
Fitness gyms in Queensland are back in business following the latest round of COVID-19 restrictions being eased in the state.
