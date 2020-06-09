SBS Filipino

Gyms reopen in QLD: Here’s what fitness buffs can expect

People in yoga class

Gyms and other fitness centres have reopened in Queensland. Source: Getty Images

Published 9 June 2020 at 8:37pm, updated 10 June 2020 at 9:42am
By Cristina Lazo
Available in other languages

Fitness gyms in Queensland are back in business following the latest round of COVID-19 restrictions being eased in the state.

Chino Perez, a resident who has headed back to the fitness centre to workout recently says, he was surprised to find that social distancing was strictly enforced and gym hygiene was top priority. In addition , guests should pre- register and bring their own towels. Here’s what else you might need to adjust to. Listen in.

