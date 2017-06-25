SBS Filipino

Habol Ilonggo, a parade of Filipino fashion

SBS Filipino

Two of the dresses modelled and paraded at the Habol Ilonggo Fashion parade at the Art Gallery of NSW on Saturday 24 June 2017

Two of the dresses modelled and paraded at the Habol Ilonggo Fashion parade at the Art Gallery of NSW on Saturday 24 June 2017 Source: SBS Filipino/Annalyn Violata

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 June 2017 at 2:26pm, updated 28 June 2017 at 6:27pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

First time in Australia, Habol Ilonggo Fashion parade showcases Filipino dress collections of four Filipino designers as part of the Passion and Procession: Art of the Philippines at the Art Gallery of New South Wales (AGNSW). Image: Two of the dresses modelled and paraded at the Habol Ilonggo Fashion parade on Saturday 24 June 2017 (SBS Filipino/Annalyn Violata)

Published 25 June 2017 at 2:26pm, updated 28 June 2017 at 6:27pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The fashion show opens the Filipino art exhibition in Sydney which will feature other indigenous Filipino arts and culture, artists and performances that would run until November.

 

AGNSW's Deputy Director and Director of Collections Maud Page welcomed all the guests as she officially opens the Filipino art exhibit at the Gallery.

 

And we catch up with Connie Atijon, the primary weaver of all the Filipino fashion dresses paraded during yesterday's show.

Connie Atijon
Ilonggo weaver Connie Atijon (SBS Filipino/Annalyn Violata) Source: SBS Filipino/Annalyn Violata


Watch the video of the full Habol Ilonggo Fashion Parade held at the Art Gallery of NSW.





 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul