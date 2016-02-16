SBS Filipino

Half of the World Short-sighted by 2050: Research

Published 17 February 2016 at 8:41am, updated 17 February 2016 at 11:26am
Australian researchers are warning a new global public health crisis is looming. Image: Danny Kho (SBS)

Their study has found half the world's population will be short-sighted by 2050.

 

It says the rapid increase of myopia is because people are spending less time outdoors and more time on electronic devices.

 

 

