Half of the World Short-sighted by 2050: Research

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Half of the World Short-sighted by 2050: ResearchPlay03:56SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (1.81MB)Published 17 February 2016 at 8:41am, updated 17 February 2016 at 11:26amSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Australian researchers are warning a new global public health crisis is looming. Image: Danny Kho (SBS)Published 17 February 2016 at 8:41am, updated 17 February 2016 at 11:26amSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesTheir study has found half the world's population will be short-sighted by 2050. It says the rapid increase of myopia is because people are spending less time outdoors and more time on electronic devices. ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 JanuaryNew report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levelsTake time for health checksSBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January