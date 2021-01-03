Happy New Year: Lessons from 2020 should give hope for 2021

Highlights The lessons of the year 2020 should help us find some shield for 2021.

Our utmost attention should be to look out for each other's health while we continue to deal with the pandemic.

Community support and cooperation are crucial for the world to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

While the pandemic crisis dominated 2020, we must draw strength from our experiences of the year that was so the new year would be able to give some relief and wellness for us, in particular our health.





"We hope for a better 2021, healthier and more normal life for all of us. May we all adapt to the new normal with social distancing, wearing masks and virtual engagements," hopes Philippine Consul Melanie Diano on behalf of the entire Philippine Consulate General Sydney.











Advertisement







Consul Diano also hopes that "with more COVID-19 vaccines being distributed around the world, may we be able to return to work again, travel and gather again as a community."





For journalist Michelle Baltazar, it is important to pay more attention to our mental health in 2021.





"It's important not to stress-out so it's okay if 2021 is not a year of big resolutions but just keeping yourself and your family safe," says the Kababaihang Rizalista - Sydney Chapter president.





Mental health is also the focus of what 2021 should be for student leader David Joshua Delos Reyes as he calls on everyone to support others who are going through a hard time.





"If you do have friends who are struggling, give them a call. You do not know how important it is to them," points the current Filipino Student Council of New South Wales president.





While, FILSPARC ( Filipino Sports Arts & Recreational Club ) president Jojo Laquian also calls for support and community cooperation to continue battle the crisis.











ALSO READ/LISTEN TO





READ MORE 2021: A year of hope for many international students and young entrepreneurs





