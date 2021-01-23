'Happy triathlon' in Western Sydney showcases Filipino bayanihan in Australia

Highlights Triathlon is considered as a test of endurance, combining running, cycling and swimming in one competition

The Filoz Triathlon Club aims to inspire more people to join the sports of triathlon.

Through the triathlon, the group aims to aspire and inspire others to participate in the sport and showcase Filipinos' bayanihan in Australia.

It's a proud moment for the president of the triathlon club to organise such an event participated not only of Filipinos but the wider Australian community.





"This is the only sport competition in all of Australia hosted and being run by pure Filipinos. We should be proud of what we are doing," says Filoz Triathlon Club president Joey Guerrero.





Each year the 'Happy Triathlon' is held at the Sydney International Regatta Center in Penrith, NSW.





"During our first triathlon event, most were Filipinos. During the second event, there were 50-50 (Filipinos and Australians)," shares Mr Guerrero. The 'swim-bike-run" event aims to aspire and inspire and help others get into a healthy lifestyle. Source: Filoz Triathlon Club





"This Sunday, most of the race competitors are Australians."





"We should be proud as Filipinos to showcase this event not only to fellow Filipinos but also to Australians. The event is proof that the Filipinos can deliver a world-class event." Participants to 2020's Kids Duathlon. Source: Filoz Triathlon Club





About 150 people will compete in the swim-bike-run events this year.





Other activities include Individual and Team Time Trial and the 8km Fun Run, which is open to all ages and the 4km Costume Run and the Kids Duathlon, for the young ones. Joey Guerero (front) takes a groufie with the event participants. Source: Filoz Triathlon Club





The Filoz Triathlon Club is an affiliated member of the Triathlon Australia and Triathlon NSW.





