'Happy triathlon' in Western Sydney showcases Filipino bayanihan in Australia

Filoz Triathlon

Promoting a healthy lifestyle through 'swim-bike-run' Source: Archie Karganilla/Filoz Triathlon Club

Published 23 January 2021 at 1:22pm, updated 25 January 2021 at 2:06pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

With the success of its previous events, the Filoz Triathlon Club is proud to showcase the Filipino bayanihan spirit in hosting a world-class triathlon event in Sydney.

Highlights
  • Triathlon is considered as a test of endurance, combining running, cycling and swimming in one competition
  • The Filoz Triathlon Club aims to inspire more people to join the sports of triathlon.
  • Through the triathlon, the group aims to aspire and inspire others to participate in the sport and showcase Filipinos' bayanihan in Australia.
It's a proud moment for the president of the triathlon club to organise such an event participated not only of Filipinos but the wider Australian community.

"This is the only sport competition in all of Australia hosted and being run by pure Filipinos. We should be proud of what we are doing," says Filoz Triathlon Club president Joey Guerrero.

Each year the 'Happy Triathlon' is held at the Sydney International Regatta Center in Penrith, NSW.

"During our first triathlon event, most were Filipinos. During the second event, there were 50-50 (Filipinos and Australians)," shares Mr Guerrero.
Filoz Triathlon
The 'swim-bike-run" event aims to aspire and inspire and help others get into a healthy lifestyle. Source: Filoz Triathlon Club


"This Sunday, most of the race competitors are Australians."

"We should be proud as Filipinos to showcase this event not only to fellow Filipinos but also to Australians. The event is proof that the Filipinos can deliver a world-class event."
Filoz Triathlon
Participants to 2020's Kids Duathlon. Source: Filoz Triathlon Club


About 150 people will compete in the swim-bike-run events this year.

Other activities include Individual and Team Time Trial and the 8km Fun Run, which is open to all ages and the 4km Costume Run and the Kids Duathlon, for the young ones. 
Filoz Triathlon
Joey Guerero (front) takes a groufie with the event participants. Source: Filoz Triathlon Club


The 
Filoz Triathlon Club
 is an affiliated member of the Triathlon Australia and Triathlon NSW.

