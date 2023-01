Available in other languages

Available in other languages

We catch up with Kaff-einne and Marti Salva who is currently visiting from Manila











Happyland is part of the Human Rights Arts and Film Festival











Exhibition info: http://2017.hraff.org.au/events/happyland-arts/











Film info: http://2017.hraff.org.au/events/happyland/











Kids event: http://2017.hraff.org.au/events/hraff-goes-west-create-kaff-eine/