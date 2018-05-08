SBS Filipino

Hard sell for budget 2018 already underway

Scott Morrison and Mathias Cormann

Source: AAP

Published 8 May 2018 at 2:01pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Ronald Manila
Available in other languages

Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull says families will get help with the cost of living, essential services will be guaranteed and road and rail projects will be rolled out in the budget tonight. Image: Scott Morrison and Mathias Cormann (AAP)

Personal tax cuts for low and middle-income earners are expected to be a feature of treasurer Scott Morrison's third budget, although it's unclear what form they'll take.

