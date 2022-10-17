Harmful effects and mitigating measures against study stress

Highlights Study stress leads to sleep deprivation and long term sleep deprivation affects both mental and physical health

Ro-Em Anne Andea from Brisbane has never been pushy with her children in studying however, never fails to remind them of their responsibility of building their own future

Remy Linga from Sydney suggests that trust and understanding according to their children’s capabilities play a vital role in their success

Brisbane mum Ro-Em Anne Andea has been lenient with her three growing kids regarding their study in school. However, she reminds them of their responsibility to do their best as they are the ones making their future.





She admitted it was never an easy journey raising a Year 10, 9, and Year 5 under one roof, but she is more proud to say that her kids surpassed her expectations. Amidst, her not pushy about their studies like her parents back in the Philippines.





“My parents were not pushy, only when I asked for tutors. Education is only a tool for your future... if you put pressure on their study it will lessen the child's creativity, so I don’t push. When you teach make it fun, some kids do reverse psychology when you push don't study but if you let them understand and allow them to do what they want they end up studying more."





Advertisement

Ro-Em also shares that she ensures that every activity she made in their house regarding their studies is more fun whether making homework or preparing for their exams.



When they study or do homework, we nibble food around, it makes them more relaxed. This is an idea I got from my university days back in the Philippines group study with friends and more food about. Ro-Em Ann Andea, Mum and a law-student

On the other hand, Sydney's mum and currently an early childhood educator Remy Linga has two young girls now in their Years 12 and 7. She says although she is more confident with how her daughters manage their time in studying, she is still willing to teach them if needed.





Remy Linga instills confidence and understanding in the children's abilities to support their studies. Remy learned that it is necessary to trust and support the children in what they are capable of.





First, I have to understand their ways and means of learning and accept their capability. My eldest does studying late and sleeps late days before examinations and that's how she absorbs everything. I never push her and the younger sibling. I trust them in what they are capable of. Remy Linga, Mum and an Early childhood educator

According to experts parents', support and guidance are vital for the mental well-being of their children, particularly in preparing for an exam or even their daily life.





Jackie Hallen, the Director of the service for the mental health provider ReachOut Australia says losing sleep over study stress is a growing problem among young people.





"Long-term sleep deprivation - that's a really big concern from both a mental and a physical health perspective."





But before leading children to extreme stress in learning, Assistant Principal of Werribee Secondary College, Helene Refuerzo, says parents should understand the education system in Australia.





“As an educator in Australia we focus not only on academic skills or talent, we are looking also at their musical, physical and social wellbeing it's a holistic approach because we believe it's equally important.





Sometimes we don't give homework because we want them to socialise, and spend time with pets, neighbours, and family these are important for the development of the children."





Marianne Santos who manages Learning Hub and currently working as a teacher in Melton Public High School says the education system in Australia may be lenient but she prefers to give homework to school children to develop skills.





"I would highly recommend after-school learning, I always call it targeted learning. Since I am an advocate of quality over quantity, I give them specific homework to develop their skills and sense of responsibility, those skills can be taught through homework.





Both parents Ro-Em and Remy's efforts paid off as their children excel in their school academically and possess a sense of responsibility in their way.



