Have you filed your tax return?

highlights You need to have proper documentation such as receipts to support all your tax claims

There are several things to consider when you claim expenses related to work form home arrangements

Information to assist in filing your tax return can be found at the Australian Taxation Office

There are many changes to consider in filing your tax return during the time of COVID-19 such as work from home arrangements























'if your tax return is very simple and straightforward, I suggest you file your own tax return online' says Romulae Gadaoni , isang accountant at financial advisor





