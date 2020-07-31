SBS Filipino

Have you filed your tax return?

SBS Filipino

Tax Refund, FY 2019-202, COVID-19, work from home, Filipino accountant

Tax Refund, FY 2019-202, COVID-19 Source: Getty Images/Carol Yepes

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 July 2020 at 5:18pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

At the end of the financial year, a lot of people have filed their income tax return to secure their tax returns

Published 31 July 2020 at 5:18pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
highlights
  • You need to have proper documentation such as receipts to support all your tax claims
  • There are several things to consider when you claim expenses related to work form home arrangements
  • Information to assist in filing your tax return can be found at the Australian Taxation Office
There are many changes to consider in filing your tax return during the time of COVID-19 such as work from home arrangements

 

 

 

'if your tax return is very simple and straightforward, I suggest you file your own tax return online' says 
Romulae Gadaoni
,  isang accountant at financial advisor

ALSO READ / LISTEN TO

READ MORE

What you need to consider before accessing your superannuation due to financial hardship



Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom