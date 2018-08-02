SBS Filipino

Health authorities issue measles alert after a Western Australian was infected in the Philippines

Published 2 August 2018 at 2:21pm, updated 2 August 2018 at 2:42pm
By Cielo Franklin
Perth Report. Summary of latest report in the western state by Cielo Franklin.

Perth weather: Damaging winds, big swells, thunderstorms and rain; Greenough prison break in WA’s Mid West; Health authorities issue measles alert after a Western Australian was infected in the Philippines; Cyclist hit with $400 fine for talking on mobile phone while riding the bike; Dropping Perth suburban speed limits to 30 km/h ‘would save lives’; Most people support recycling but are confused, research finds; Chelsea v Perth Glory: Diehard fans turn Optum Stadium into sea of Blues

