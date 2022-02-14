SBS Filipino

Health care in focus ahead of NSW strike action

An ICU Registered nurse caring for a COVID-19 positive patient

A supplied image of ICU Registered Nurse Shaunagh Whelan (right) caring for a COVID-19 positive patient in the ICU of St Vincents Hospital in Sydney. Source: AAP Image/Supplied by Kate Geraghty

Published 15 February 2022 at 7:05am, updated 15 February 2022 at 8:44am
By Hannah Kwon
Presented by Shiela Joy Labrador-Cubero
Health care management is in focus as thousands of health workers in New South Wales prepare to go on strike and Victoria's Code Brown is lifted. While in Queensland, health officials hope the construction of new satellite hospitals will ease pressure on the state's health system.

Highlights
  • Victoria's Code Brown health alert has also been lifted since February 14
  • COVID testing commander Jeroen Weimar says the third dose significantly reduces hospitalisations.
  • Queensland officials plan to construct the last of seven planned satellite hospitals, construction to begin later this year.
Health care in focus ahead of NSW strike action

14/02/202203:34
Thousands of health care workers across New South Wales are expected to hold a mass strike today.

Nurses and paramedics plan to walk off the job as part of industrial action calling for better pay and staffing.

State Premier Dominic Perrottet says the Health Minister has met the unions and is hoping to reach a resolution. 

"There's workers, frontline workers, right across our state, who've worked tirelessly for two years. I appreciate that. And where we can provide greater support we will and I look forward to hopefully reaching a resolution. Do I expect that to occur tomorrow? No. But that doesn't mean we don't stop working to reach that agreement."

 

 

