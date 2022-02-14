Health care in focus ahead of NSW strike action

Highlights Victoria's Code Brown health alert has also been lifted since February 14

COVID testing commander Jeroen Weimar says the third dose significantly reduces hospitalisations.

Queensland officials plan to construct the last of seven planned satellite hospitals, construction to begin later this year.

Thousands of health care workers across New South Wales are expected to hold a mass strike today.





Nurses and paramedics plan to walk off the job as part of industrial action calling for better pay and staffing.





State Premier Dominic Perrottet says the Health Minister has met the unions and is hoping to reach a resolution.





" There's workers, frontline workers, right across our state, who've worked tirelessly for two years. I appreciate that. And where we can provide greater support we will and I look forward to hopefully reaching a resolution. Do I expect that to occur tomorrow? No. But that doesn't mean we don't stop working to reach that agreement."















