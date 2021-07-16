SBS Filipino

Health care workers ask for better working conditions as the President prepares for his final SONA

Filipino News, Philippine News, May 2022 elections, COVID-19, vaccinations, SONA, health care workers

Health care workers are asking for better conditions and additional funding in the health care sector. Many are yet to receive their special risk allowance Source: PCOO /Karl Alonzo

Published 16 July 2021 at 2:53pm, updated 16 July 2021 at 2:55pm
By Shirley Escalante
As President Rodrigo Duterte prepares for his final State Of the Nation Address (SONA) various groups in the country have started their SONA related activities

highlights
  • Representative from Health Alliance for Democracy, Filipino Nurses United and Coalition for People’s Right to Health were among those present
  • The groups have criticized the Duterte Administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and have asked for better working conditions and funding in the health sector
  • The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) will test West Philippine Sea's water quality amid allegations of China's dumping of human waste and waste materials in the territory
 Health workers in the countyry have staged their own  State of the People’s Health

 

