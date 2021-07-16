Health care workers ask for better working conditions as the President prepares for his final SONA

highlights
- Representative from Health Alliance for Democracy, Filipino Nurses United and Coalition for People’s Right to Health were among those present
- The groups have criticized the Duterte Administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and have asked for better working conditions and funding in the health sector
- The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) will test West Philippine Sea's water quality amid allegations of China's dumping of human waste and waste materials in the territory
Health workers in the countyry have staged their own State of the People’s Health
