Health experts provide tips for children anxious of vaccine

From January 10 children aged five to 11 years will be eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and will receive two doses, eight weeks apart.

Immunisation expert would like to see children immunised against COVID-19 as soon as possible, before the new school year.

In Australia, the vaccine will be available through GPs, pharmacies and state and territory clinics.

Single Mum from Sydney Pia Secuya-Murphy is on board to get her 10-year old daughter to be vaccinated, only that the kid has been scared of needles and vaccine.





However, she has qualms for his 8-year old second child due to his diagnosed autism on a mild spectrum.





"I have 3 they all living with me, Im a single parent my 8 years old had a diagnosed autism, he is in a mild specturm.. Not that im worried about him getting vaccinated but he’s not in the right time i dont think at this time. He’s gonna be vaccinated but thats something I really need to think about. I Think its something do with whats best for your kids, its a mother’s intuition" Pia said.





Doctor Anthea Rhodes is a paediatrician at the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne, and has tips on how to make the immunization experience as positive as possible for them.



