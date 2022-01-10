Health experts provide tips for children anxious of vaccine

Highlights
Single Mum from Sydney Pia Secuya-Murphy is on board to get her 10-year old daughter to be vaccinated, only that the kid has been scared of needles and vaccine.
However, she has qualms for his 8-year old second child due to his diagnosed autism on a mild spectrum.
"I have 3 they all living with me, Im a single parent my 8 years old had a diagnosed autism, he is in a mild specturm.. Not that im worried about him getting vaccinated but he’s not in the right time i dont think at this time. He’s gonna be vaccinated but thats something I really need to think about. I Think its something do with whats best for your kids, its a mother’s intuition" Pia said.
Doctor Anthea Rhodes is a paediatrician at the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne, and has tips on how to make the immunization experience as positive as possible for them.
"Children will feel less concerned if they are more informed and they have some control. So talk to them about things that they are able to be in control of perhaps which day you're going to take th em for the vaccination, where they'll go, who might go with them. Also important to be honest, but not frightening with your information. Talk about the vaccine might feel like a pinch or a poke, it will be over very quickly. It's important not to use words like pain and jab or needle because sometimes those things are frightening for children. And it's always a good idea to talk about a reward, you do have to remember that you will have to be doing this more than once. So keep that realistic. And this is one of those rare occasions where a lollipop might be absolutely okay."