Health experts push COVID-19 and flu vaccine message again as winter case numbers rise

Highlights Patients who suffered flu described it as 'scary'

Alongside flu, an Omicron sub-variant of COVID-19 that can evade vaccine immunity is on the rise and expected to put further strain on hospitals.

Health experts also warn winter is also seeing a spike in Respiratory syncytial virus- common in children under two years of age.

Pandemic lockdowns saw flu cases fall to a historic low in 2021. And this year flu cases were already 147,155 across the country.





There've been 989 hospital admissions, compared to just one last year. And there have been 54 deaths so far from data up to June 19th. The vaccine is free for most people.





It's forecast to become Victoria's dominant strain, in line with the virus spread in New South Wales and Queensland.





Doctor Sean Yao says flu is circulating with COVID-19 and that circulation can make a lot of people sick, particularly vulnerable community members.





In addition to getting the flu vaccine people are being urged to stay home if they feel unwell; to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations; wear a mask in crowded places, and meet others outside where there's plenty of fresh air.





"Flu is a virus that has a respiratory effect on people. Due to open borders, it has seen high spikes from early May to now - almost a hundred thousand cases now across the country - it is bad and it causes people to be sick; not work' and not study. The vaccine is the most effective way to deal with it."









