Filipinos in Western Australia can access free health sessions through bilingual health educator

Key Points Carmelita 'Mel' Baltazar is a Bilingual Health Educator in Western Australia.

The goal of the free health sessions is to educate our fellow countrymen about health issues and provide them with the appropriate services.

This service is also offered to international students and temporary visa holders who may be facing financial difficulties.

Carmelita Baltazar, a Bilingual Health Educator, states that one of her responsibilities is to visit fellow countrymen and provide guidance on addressing their issues.



Bilingual Health Educator Carmelita 'Mel' Baltazar works with women in the Filipino community in Western Australia. Source: Carmelita Baltazar She also encourages her kababayan in Western Australia to contact their offices to receive the proper health services.





For additional information, you can contact Carmelita Baltazar at carmelita@ishar.org.au







Healthy Pinoy is SBS Filipino's weekly segment on health. The content provided is for informational purposes only and does not intend to substitute professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Consult your GP or doctor for support.







