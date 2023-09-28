Filipinos in Western Australia can access free health sessions through bilingual health educator

Bilingual Health Educator Carmelita Baltazar works with the Filipino community in Western Australia..jpg

Bilingual Health Educator Carmelita Baltazar works with the Filipino community in Western Australia. Source: Carmelita Baltazar

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Among the issues discussed are Mental Wellness, Menopause, Cervical cancer, Healthy relationships, Bone health, Iron deficiency, Breast cancer, Bowel cancer, Weight concerns, Women's empowerment, Family and Domestic violence, and many more.

Key Points
  • Carmelita 'Mel' Baltazar is a Bilingual Health Educator in Western Australia.
  • The goal of the free health sessions is to educate our fellow countrymen about health issues and provide them with the appropriate services.
  • This service is also offered to international students and temporary visa holders who may be facing financial difficulties.
Carmelita Baltazar, a Bilingual Health Educator, states that one of her responsibilities is to visit fellow countrymen and provide guidance on addressing their issues.
Bilingual Health Educator Carmelita Baltazar works with women in the Filipino community in Western Australia.jpg
Bilingual Health Educator Carmelita 'Mel' Baltazar works with women in the Filipino community in Western Australia. Source: Carmelita Baltazar
She also encourages her kababayan in Western Australia to contact their offices to receive the proper health services.

For additional information, you can contact Carmelita Baltazar at carmelita@ishar.org.au


Healthy Pinoy is SBS Filipino's weekly segment on health. The content provided is for informational purposes only and does not intend to substitute professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Consult your GP or doctor for support.

RELATED CONTENT

Why do younger people also need Australia's free bowel cancer kits

Bananas and rice are high in sugar, diabetic warns


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Hazel Westland and family.jpg

How dangerous is Meningococcal disease?

Pexels by Polina Tankilevitch.jpeg

The closest options to a "cure" for allergies this Spring

Bjorn Santos body transformation.png.JPG

Calisthenics instructor reveals ideal protein intake and routines for good health and mental well being

Pregnant by Matilda Wormwood.jpeg

Shattering the Silence: The unseen challenges of Motherhood