Bananas and rice are high in sugar, diabetic warns

Key Points The risk of developing diabetes is higher if you're from Filipino ethnic backgrounds have a sedentary lifestyle or do not exercise, and are overweight.

According to experts, kidney failure, lung disease, heart disease or heart attack, as well as cancer are among the few complications if diabetes are not controlled.

A healthy lifestyle eating the right food, and exercising help to prevent developing diabetes.







Healthy Pinoy is SBS Filipino's weekly segment on health. The content provided is for informational purposes only and does not intend to substitute professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Consult your GP or doctor for support.















