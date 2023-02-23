Bananas and rice are high in sugar, diabetic warns

Rod Dingle.jpg

Following the advice of a dietician, GP and having a healthy lifestyle has helped 66-year-old Rod Dingle live with Type 2 diabetes for decades. Credit: Rod Dingle

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Complications like kidney failure, heart disease, lung disease, and even cancer may arise if diabetes is not controlled.

Key Points
  • The risk of developing diabetes is higher if you're from Filipino ethnic backgrounds have a sedentary lifestyle or do not exercise, and are overweight.
  • According to experts, kidney failure, lung disease, heart disease or heart attack, as well as cancer are among the few complications if diabetes are not controlled.
  • A healthy lifestyle eating the right food, and exercising help to prevent developing diabetes.
 

Healthy Pinoy is SBS Filipino's weekly segment on health. The content provided is for informational purposes only and does not intend to substitute professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Consult your GP or doctor for support.

READ MORE

Filipinos at greater risk of developing diabetes says expert

Concerns lockdowns may affect Type 2 diabetes among young people





Share
Latest podcast episodes
Takam and Don't Donuts
Pinoy chef trio introduce a new brunch spot in Sydney
A close up of an elderly man and his walking stick (AAP).jpg
Trainees to fill gaps in aged care workforce
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese gives a speech (AAP).jpg
Yes campaign for Indigenous voice to parliament launched
Philippines People Power Anniversary
SBS News in Filipino, Friday 24 February