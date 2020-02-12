SBS Filipino

Health minister, CMO condemn discrimination against Chinese Australians

Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt speaks during a press conference updating on the novel coronavirus at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt speaks during a press conference updating on the novel coronavirus at Parliament House in Canberra, February 11, 2020. Source: AAP

Published 12 February 2020 at 5:04pm
By Naveen Razik
Presented by Maridel Martinez
As fears around the Coronavirus continue to grow, Chinese Australians have warned of increasing discrimination and xenophobia. Now the Health Minister and Chief Medical Officer have issued a strong rebuke, calling Australians to embrace members of the Chinese community and stand against racism.

