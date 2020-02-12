Health minister, CMO condemn discrimination against Chinese Australians

Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt speaks during a press conference updating on the novel coronavirus at Parliament House in Canberra, February 11, 2020. Source: AAP
As fears around the Coronavirus continue to grow, Chinese Australians have warned of increasing discrimination and xenophobia. Now the Health Minister and Chief Medical Officer have issued a strong rebuke, calling Australians to embrace members of the Chinese community and stand against racism.
