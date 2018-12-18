SBS Filipino

Hearing the healing of Balangiga

Howling Wilderness movie poster

Source: Howling Wilderness: Balangiga 2018 Facebook page

Published 18 December 2018
By Celeste Macintosh
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Film director Khavn dela Cruz, spoke of his film entitled "Balangiga, Howling Wilderness," about how American soldiers took the bells to their homeland, as a sign of revenge, during the American-Philippine war.

2018 will be remembered as the year the sounds of Balangiga echoed through the Pacific one more time. On 11th December 2018, after almost 120 years, the bells of Balangiga in Eastern Samar, Philippines were finally returned to their rightful home after they were seized by the American troops during the Philippine-American war.

It was also this year when Filipino director Khavn dela Cruz released his film ‘Balangiga: Howling Wilderness’, a film based on the harrowing accounts of the Balangiga massacre in 1901-1902. The bells were seized during a retaliatory attack by the US after almost half of its troops where killed in the area during the time.  

Khavn dela Cruz explains the story to SBS Radio during his visit in Brisbane for his nominations (Best Feature Film, Best Feature Film and Cultural Diversity Award under the patronage of UNESCO) at this year’s Asia Pacific Screen Awards. 

