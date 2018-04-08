Heavy rock music, evolving, never dies: Bjorn Santos

SBS Filipino

Published 8 April 2018
By Annalyn Violata
"Heavy metal rock music, it's never gonna die; it will progress, it will evolve into something else," so says former Filipino Arcadia rock band and Australian Vanity Riots guitarist Bjorn Santos.

Bjorn Santos, who had also been part of the 90's popular heavy metal rock band Slapshock says that as all things change, so is rock music - it evolves into something different and timely for each generation.

The former rock band guitarist shares his beginnings in rock music, to working as a nurse in Australia and now being behind the scene promoting other rock bands.

In today's program he was joined by Slapshock's Australian concert producer Nel Varquez on the details of their Australian concert.

Watch our Facebook Live this morning on the video below:



