Helicopter crash involving PNP officials

The wreckage of the Bell 429 helicopter, carrying Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Archie Gamboa, lies on a road after a crash in San Pedro city, Source: AAP Image/EPA/WILSON DOMINGO
Published 6 March 2020 at 11:54am, updated 6 March 2020 at 12:36pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Two PNP (Philippine National Police) officials are in critical condition after their helicopter crashed in San Pedro, Laguna. Shirley Escalante has the news.
