Helicopter crash involving PNP officials

The wreckage of the Bell 429 helicopter, carrying Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Archie Gamboa, lies on a road after a crash in San Pedro city, Laguna province, Philippines, 05 March 2020. According to reports, police national chief Genera

The wreckage of the Bell 429 helicopter, carrying Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Archie Gamboa, lies on a road after a crash in San Pedro city, Source: AAP Image/EPA/WILSON DOMINGO

Published 6 March 2020 at 11:54am, updated 6 March 2020 at 12:36pm
By Shirley Escalante
Available in other languages

Two PNP (Philippine National Police) officials are in critical condition after their helicopter crashed in San Pedro, Laguna. Shirley Escalante has the news.

