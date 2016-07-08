Hello, Winter; Goodbye, Summer

The 2016 National Winter Report, commissioned by Thredbo Resort suggests Australians are beginning to prefer the cooler winter months, with the love affair even more widespread in the younger generation.











Key findings from the report include: 40 per cent of Australians now prefer winter over summer, up from 25 per cent in 2014; Young adults (aged 18 - 24) are the biggest fans of winter, with 63 percent preferring the colder season over summer.





Louie Tolentino talks to Angus Thomson, Thredbo Director of Brand Development















