Hello, Winter; Goodbye, Summer

site_197_Filipino_521809.JPG

Published 9 July 2016 at 9:46am, updated 9 July 2016 at 11:24am
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
As temperatures drop -- and snow falls in the mountains, new research released from OmniPoll has challenged the common belief that Australians are sun worshippers. Image: Thredbo mountain (AAP/Jennifer Chapman)

The 2016 National Winter Report, commissioned by Thredbo Resort suggests Australians are beginning to prefer the cooler winter months, with the love affair even more widespread in the younger generation.

 

Key findings from the report include: 40 per cent of Australians now prefer winter over summer, up from 25 per cent in 2014; Young adults (aged 18 - 24) are the biggest fans of winter, with 63 percent preferring the colder season over summer.

Louie Tolentino talks to Angus Thomson, Thredbo Director of Brand Development

 

 

