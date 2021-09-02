Help and support for Filipino workers in Australia

The Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) serves Filipino workers in Australia helping them with employment opportunities and protecting their rights as migrant workers.





Migrant workers are vulnerable to exploitation by their employers

The POLO assists Filipinos affected by the pandemic

Due to the pandemic, employment opportunities in Australia are limited mostly in the Agriculture sector and in regional Australia







"If you have any issues with your employer or in the workplace, it is important you keep a record of all your grievances and incidents. In Australia, it is important to keep a journal and documents to support your claim," shares Atty Felicitas Q. Bay, Philippine Overseas Labor Office, Australia





