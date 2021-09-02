SBS Filipino

Help and support for Filipino workers in Australia

SBS Filipino

OFWs, Working Visa Australia, Filipinos in Australia,

(L-R) Consul General Aian Caringal, Ambassador Ma. Hellen B. De La Vega, Labor Attache Felicitas Bay, POLO AS Tony Saquing Source: Philippine Embassy in Australia

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 September 2021 at 4:15pm, updated 3 September 2021 at 2:48pm
By Daniel Marc Delena
Source: SBS

Labor Attaché Atty. Felicitas Q. Bay serves as the head of the Philippine Overseas Labor Office in Australia.

Published 2 September 2021 at 4:15pm, updated 3 September 2021 at 2:48pm
By Daniel Marc Delena
Source: SBS
 The Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) serves Filipino workers in Australia helping them with employment opportunities and protecting their rights as migrant workers.

Highlights 

Advertisement
  • Migrant workers are vulnerable to exploitation by their employers
  • The POLO assists Filipinos affected by the pandemic
  • Due to the pandemic, employment opportunities in Australia are limited mostly in the Agriculture sector and in regional Australia
 

"If you have any issues with your employer or in the workplace, it is important you keep a record of all your grievances and incidents. In Australia, it is important to keep a journal and documents to support your claim," shares Atty  Felicitas Q. Bay, Philippine Overseas Labor Office, Australia

Listen to
SBS Filipino
10am-11am daily 

Follow us on
Facebook
for more stories 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?