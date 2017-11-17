Help available for depression and anxiety before or after childbirth

A young family walk through a park in Sydney on a Sunday, (file photo) Source: AAP /Paul Miller
People preparing to become parents are being urged to better educate themselves about the dangers of depression and anxiety which can strike before or after childbirth. The condition can be so severe it can put people at risk or self-harm or suicide. And new national guidelines now recommend every woman be screened for mental health issues both before and after the arrival of their baby.
