Helpful tips on achieving your goals while spending quality time with your family

Follow the "agile method" of setting your goals

In the "agile method", you do a lot of prototyping wherein you get a goal, and within each step is to achieve a smaller, increment goal. Say, you have a massive goal you want to achieve within three months, you have to break that major goal into compartments, where you put it into weekly smaller goals.





It is basically achieving smaller goals, in a weekly basis and smaller steps, to be able to get that major big goal.





Keeping your "why" at the center of each of your goals

Your "why" or your purpose gives you that reason to get up each morning, either to improve or chase it, a certain goal or a vision. Why you do a certain goal is the central reason you strive to do work hard to achieve whatever goal you have set. Your family, your kids, self-fulfillment are some of a person's reason to achieve a certain goal.





Follow the "thrive method"

The 'Thrive method' happens in three phases:





1. Talk about your mindset and habits





In order for you to achieve your goal is "what is your mindset and habits".





It's important to identify what your bad habits are and what are the triggers of those bad habits are. Being aware of these bad habits will enable you to avoid them and eventually eliminate them. and replacing that bad habit with a good habit. Once you have set a good habit, you act upon it until it becomes second nature.





2. High performance of your visions and goals





We always set our goals but putting effort to act on it is a challenge. What is truly the challenging part is being accountable. When you are accountable and you take responsibility, it's going to move you. First, get have you self-accountable, then be accountable with your environment. Having someone who are are accountable for will motivate you to do more in achieving your visions and goals.





Being in an environment where you know that there are people who support you and believe in you. Consider the people who you are with as they are the ones who will keep you determined in your goals.





3. Follow through in action





"It's not failure, it's only feedback", is a principle that Motivational Speaker and High Performance Coach Gez Perez share in his book " Motivation without the Hype ".





People tend to see failure as failure, but if you change your mindset and you say, "you know what, it's not failure for me, it's only feedback, then you will see yourself progressing".





When you made a mistake or hit a roadblock, it's only a feedback for you to make it better next time. Thinking of the things you can do to improve something is what really matters.





Overall, in setting your goal, it's significantly important to find time and have that clarity to achieve your goal. It does not have to be in a click of the finger. Whatever you do, it must be something that your heart desires and have that certainty and direction towards achieving your goal.





