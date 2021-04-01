Helping autistic children thrive with early diagnosis and support

Highlights Genetic research suggests that if one parent has autism, the child may most likely develop autism too

Autism is more prevalent in young boys than in young girls

40,000 participants from migrant communities are receiving support from the NDIS

It is internationally recognised every year on April 2 and has three most common classifications: Autistic Disorder, Asperger's Syndrome and Pervasive Developmental Disorder. Autism Spectrum Australia says nearly one in 80 Australians live with some form of autism, which is an estimated 40 per cent increase since 2014.





Autism Connect helpline: 1300 308 699





