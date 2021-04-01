SBS Filipino

Helping autistic children thrive with early diagnosis and support

Autism

An early diagnosis can help families access the right support for an autistic child. Source: Getty Images

Published 1 April 2021 at 3:59pm, updated 25 July 2022 at 2:06pm
By Sneha Krishnan
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects an individual in multiple ways.

Highlights
  • Genetic research suggests that if one parent has autism, the child may most likely develop autism too
  • Autism is more prevalent in young boys than in young girls
  • 40,000 participants from migrant communities are receiving support from the NDIS
It is internationally recognised every year on April 2 and has three most common classifications: Autistic Disorder, Asperger's Syndrome and Pervasive Developmental Disorder.  Autism Spectrum Australia says nearly one in 80 Australians live with some form of autism, which is an estimated 40 per cent increase since 2014.

For more information on Autism Spectrum Disorder, please go to

Autism Connect helpline: 1300 308 699

