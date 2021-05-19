Helping businesses to capitalize on Australia's cultural diversity

highlights The five main measures include cultural background, the languages they speak, their country of Birth, religion and lastly, global experience.

Researchers believe it will be invaluable to help businesses to capitalise on the skills that diverse employees can bring to the workforce.

The 800 members of the Diversity Council of Australia will be encouraged to use the approach in their own workplaces.

The report recommends rather than just an umbrella term that's ticked such as "cultural diversity", five main measures should be used to assess someone's cultural diversity.











