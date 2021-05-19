SBS Filipino

Helping businesses to capitalize on Australia's cultural diversity

'There are many advantages to having more inclusive workforces right across the nation' says Lisa Annese, Diversity Council of Australia Source: Photo by RF._.studio from Pexels

Published 19 May 2021 at 4:23pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 1:27pm
By Bernadette Clarke, Allan Lee
Presented by Maridel Martinez
A research by the Diversity Council of Australia and the University of Sydney's Business School, looks into the best way for businesses to measure culture, and in turn improve their workplace environment.

highlights
  • The five main measures include cultural background, the languages they speak, their country of Birth, religion and lastly, global experience.
  • Researchers believe it will be invaluable to help businesses to capitalise on the skills that diverse employees can bring to the workforce.
  • The 800 members of the Diversity Council of Australia will be encouraged to use the approach in their own workplaces.
The report recommends rather than just an umbrella term that's ticked such as "cultural diversity", five main measures should be used to assess someone's cultural diversity.

 

