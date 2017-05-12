Helping Filipino children One Plate at a time

Image: One Plate founder Therese Nichols (Supplied)
Published 12 May 2017 at 3:01pm, updated 12 May 2017 at 3:20pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
In 2015, Therese Nichols traveled to Manila to volunteer for a foundation that cares for street children, that visit became life changing for her and decided to use her expertise in public relations to create 'One Plate'. Every dollar from a chosen plate in participating cafes and restaurants in Melbourne and hopefully around Australia will help fund sustainable livelihood projects for organization in Manila helping to care for street children. The goal is to eventually build a farm that will help educate and feed street children and their families. Through crowd funding, they have started with a roof top garden. Therese Nichols tells us more.
