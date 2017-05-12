SBS Filipino

Helping Filipino children One Plate at a time

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_682776.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 12 May 2017 at 3:01pm, updated 12 May 2017 at 3:20pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

In 2015, Therese Nichols traveled to Manila to volunteer for a foundation that cares for street children, that visit became life changing for her and decided to use her expertise in public relations to create 'One Plate'. Every dollar from a chosen plate in participating cafes and restaurants in Melbourne and hopefully around Australia will help fund sustainable livelihood projects for organization in Manila helping to care for street children. The goal is to eventually build a farm that will help educate and feed street children and their families. Through crowd funding, they have started with a roof top garden. Therese Nichols tells us more.

Published 12 May 2017 at 3:01pm, updated 12 May 2017 at 3:20pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Image: One Plate founder Therese Nichols (Supplied) 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul