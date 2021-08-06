SBS Filipino

Helping Filipino migrants understand their rights in the workplace

Filipino migrant workers can access support & information sessions on their workplace rights through Philippine Consulate in Melbourne & Migrant Workers Centre Source: F Dato

Published 6 August 2021 at 4:29pm, updated 6 August 2021 at 5:10pm
By Maridel Martinez
The Philippine Consulate in Melbourne and Migrant Workers Centre have joined together to assist Filipino migrants in Victoria understand their rights in the workplace

highlights
  • Many migrants have little o no knowledge of their workplace rights
Information sessions for all Filipino migrants are available through the Migrant Workers Centre and  Philippine Consulate in Melbourne 

 

  • Many migrants are not sure who or where to go to for support and information about their rights in the workplace     
  • Migrant Workers Centre's Multicultural Safety Ambassadors Program is designed to  assist migrants with their needs from representatives who speak their language
'Anywhere we go, our first point of contact would be the Embassy or Consulate; this is why we have organized information sessions  or the Post Arrival Orientation Seminar or PAOS with the Philippine Consulate in Melbourne' Florence Dato, Multicultural Safety Ambassador, 
Migrant Workers Centre 


