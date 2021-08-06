Helping Filipino migrants understand their rights in the workplace

highlights Many migrants have little o no knowledge of their workplace rights

Information sessions for all Filipino migrants are available through the Migrant Workers Centre and Philippine Consulate in Melbourne











Many migrants are not sure who or where to go to for support and information about their rights in the workplace

Migrant Workers Centre's Multicultural Safety Ambassadors Program is designed to assist migrants with their needs from representatives who speak their language

'Anywhere we go, our first point of contact would be the Embassy or Consulate; this is why we have organized information sessions or the Post Arrival Orientation Seminar or PAOS with the Philippine Consulate in Melbourne' Florence Dato, Multicultural Safety Ambassador, Migrant Workers Centre





