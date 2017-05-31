SBS Filipino

Helping Marawi

Published 31 May 2017 at 3:26pm, updated 31 May 2017 at 3:55pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Many of the local residents in Marawi City have fled to safer ground. However, there are also a number of locals who decided to remain. Moropreneur's Shim Yu recently visited Marawi City, he gives us an idea of the current situation and what we can do to help. Moropreneur is a Community Organization based in Cotabato City.

 Image: AAP-EPA-Richel Umel

