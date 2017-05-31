Helping Marawi

Image: AAP-EPA-Richel Umel
By Maridel Martinez
Many of the local residents in Marawi City have fled to safer ground. However, there are also a number of locals who decided to remain. Moropreneur's Shim Yu recently visited Marawi City, he gives us an idea of the current situation and what we can do to help. Moropreneur is a Community Organization based in Cotabato City.
