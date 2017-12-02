SBS Filipino

Helping migrants find start-up success

Scott Ko

Scott Ko Source: SBS

Published 2 December 2017
By Greg Dyett
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

Two immigrant brothers from Jordan are helping aspiring entrepreneurs to create their own profitable businesses.

Their work is focused on guiding first generation immigrants and refugees on their own startup journey. 

As this report, one of their clients has developed a businesss that brings art to sometimes staid environments.

