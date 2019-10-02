SBS Filipino

Helping newly arrived Filipinas adjust to life in Australia

SBS Filipino

PACSI will be running assitance and support seminars this October

PACSI will be running assitance and support seminars this October Source: Getty Images/DragonImages

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 October 2019 at 3:40pm, updated 2 October 2019 at 4:39pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Living away from home can be both exciting and daunting. Sydney based Philippines-Australia Community Services Inc (PACSI) will assist Filipinas in building their new lives and finding ways to help them find new friends, employment and support. PACSI's Nelia Suncad tells us more

Published 2 October 2019 at 3:40pm, updated 2 October 2019 at 4:39pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom