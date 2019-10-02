Helping newly arrived Filipinas adjust to life in Australia

PACSI will be running assitance and support seminars this October Source: Getty Images/DragonImages
Published 2 October 2019 at 3:40pm, updated 2 October 2019 at 4:39pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Living away from home can be both exciting and daunting. Sydney based Philippines-Australia Community Services Inc (PACSI) will assist Filipinas in building their new lives and finding ways to help them find new friends, employment and support. PACSI's Nelia Suncad tells us more
Available in other languages
