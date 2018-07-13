Helping older members of our community stay active

Published 13 July 2018 at 2:25pm, updated 13 July 2018 at 2:35pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS

Filipino elderly go through social isolation in Australia. What are the factors that trigger the feeling of isolation and how can we support them? We discuss various ways we can do to encourage and support older members of our community with The Unified Elderly Association (UFEA).
UFEA's Christmas in July Source: UFEA
at the Philippine Independence Day Ball 2018 Source: UFEA