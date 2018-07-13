SBS Filipino

Helping older members of our community stay active

extending support and care is important

organizations like the UFEA can help assist in finding activities to keep busy and active Source: AAP

Published 13 July 2018 at 2:25pm, updated 13 July 2018 at 2:35pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Filipino elderly go through social isolation in Australia. What are the factors that trigger the feeling of isolation and how can we support them? We discuss various ways we can do to encourage and support older members of our community with The Unified Elderly Association (UFEA).

Unified Filipino Elderly Association (UFEA)
UFEA's Christmas in July Source: UFEA
Unified Filipino Elderly Association (UFEA)
at the Philippine Independence Day Ball 2018 Source: UFEA


