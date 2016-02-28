Hepburn Has Rio Track Cycling Gold in Sights

It's been three years since he walked away to pursue a professional road career and in that time he's noticed many changes.
Published 29 February 2016 at 8:46am, updated 29 February 2016 at 1:50pm
By Mike Tomalaris
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
After missing out on a gold medal at the London Olympics, Michael Hepburn has returned to Australia's track cycling squad. Larawan: Michael Hepburn of team Orica GreenEdge leads the peloton on a climb during stage 2 of the Tour Down Under in Sterling, SA (AAP) It's been three years since he walked away to pursue a professional road career and in that time he's noticed many changes.
Published 29 February 2016 at 8:46am, updated 29 February 2016 at 1:50pm
By Mike Tomalaris
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share