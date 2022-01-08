SBS Filipino

Here's how to take care of your lips this summer season

A lip care routine will help your lips stay in tip-top shape no matter the season.

A lip care routine will help your lips stay in tip-top shape no matter the season.

Published 8 January 2022 at 12:20pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS

Lip care is very important during the summer season as it can easily dry and crack due to the hot weather. Extra TLC is needed to keep them healthy. In this episode, founder of dearestlips Glaiza Huyn shares tips to help keep one’s lips protected.

Highlights
  • The skin on the lips is much thinner than the body therefore, it needs a shield from the sun at all times.
  • Never lick or touch your lips because it will cause the lips to become dry.
  • Exfoliate and moisturise your lips with a lip balm.

Listen to the podcast

LISTEN TO
Here's how to take care of your lips this summer season image

Here's how to take care of your lips this summer season

08/01/202208:34


Healthy Pinoy is SBS Filipino's weekly segment on health. The content provided is for informational purposes only and does not intend to substitute professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Consult your GP or doctor for support.

 

