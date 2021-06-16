SBS Filipino

Here's what you need to know about adopting a child from overseas

Adoption

Australia currently has active adoption arrangements with 13 countries. Source: Getty Images/10'000 Hours

Published 17 June 2021 at 3:19am, updated 14 February 2022 at 10:37am
By Josipa Kosanovic
Presented by Annalyn Violata
For those seeking to adopt a child from overseas, Australia has intercountry adoption agreements with several countries, or they can adopt through expatriate adoption.

Key Points
  • Out of 334 adoptions finalised in 2019-20, only 37 were intercountry adoptions.
  • Expatriate adoption requires the adoptive parents to live overseas for a minimum of 12 months for reasons other than adopting a child.
  • In 2019, the India-Australia intercountry adoption program was restarted, but in Queensland and Northern Territory.
Australia currently has active adoption arrangements with 13 countries, allowing Australians to adopt children through the intercountry adoption program.

 

 

The 
2019-20 Adoption Australia report
 shows that out of 334 adoptions finalised in 2019-20, there were 37 intercountry adoptions, marking the 15th consecutive year of decline in overseas adoption numbers.

 

