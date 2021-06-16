Here's what you need to know about adopting a child from overseas

Key Points Out of 334 adoptions finalised in 2019-20, only 37 were intercountry adoptions.

Expatriate adoption requires the adoptive parents to live overseas for a minimum of 12 months for reasons other than adopting a child.

In 2019, the India-Australia intercountry adoption program was restarted, but in Queensland and Northern Territory.

Australia currently has active adoption arrangements with 13 countries, allowing Australians to adopt children through the intercountry adoption program.

















The 2019-20 Adoption Australia report shows that out of 334 adoptions finalised in 2019-20, there were 37 intercountry adoptions, marking the 15th consecutive year of decline in overseas adoption numbers.











Listen to SBS Filipino from 10am - 11am daily.