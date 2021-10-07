Here’s what you need to know about buying a private health cover

Highlights A private health insurance cover also gives the patient the option to be treated by a doctor of their choice

Not all people buy private health insurance because they need it but many do so to avoid paying Medicare levy surcharge.

Professor Yuting Zhang of Melbourne University says when it comes to deciding whether or not to buy private health insurance, he suggests assessing the value of the cover if you need to use it.

Medicare covers costs such as GP visits, treatment and accommodation in public hospitals and most prescription medications under the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.





Besides Australian citizens and permanent residents, Medicare is also available to some eligible temporary visa holders, such as those on partner, protection and skilled regional sponsored visas.





Advertisement













However, Medicare doesn’t cover services like ambulance, eyeglasses or contact lenses, osteopathy etc.





Milosh Milisavljevic senior executive of customer strategy and portfolio at Medibank, says the role of private health is to give options to Australians and take pressure off the public health system.



