'Heroes of the World': A tribute to the Australian bushfire heroes

With the catastrophic bushfires last summer several lives were lost, including the lives of several volunteer firefighters and a massive lost of properties.





As a tribute to firefighters who served and helped during the bushfires, several Filipino-Australian singers lend their talents to produce a musical rendition - "Heroes of the World" early this year.











Highlights





Communities affected by recent fires in Australia continue to suffer, until now, many have not been able to recover lost properties and livelihoods.

Many communities across the country gave their support to help these communities.

Like many Australians, a group of Filipino singers and musicians have lent their talents and time to produce the album "Heroes of the World" to somehow help and pay tribute to firefighters who have served during the bushfires.

The artists who lent their voices to complete the "Heroes of the World" album. Source: The PerdOz Band's Facebook





Versatile singer/performer Marcus Rivera is among the Filipino-Australian artists who lend their voices for the album " Heroes of the World ". He shares their collaborations to produce the 15-track collection which is aimed at raising funds for volunteer firefighters.



