'Heroes of the World': A tribute to the Australian bushfire heroes

Heroes of the World

A tribute to all the Australian firefighters and volunteers. Source: Mojo Studios

Published 28 June 2020 at 1:08pm, updated 28 June 2020 at 1:17pm
By Annalyn Violata
Communities impacted by the recent 2019-2020 bushfires in Australia continue to face challenges towards recovery - the present pandemic even doubling their struggles.

With the catastrophic bushfires last summer several lives were lost, including the lives of several volunteer firefighters and a massive lost of properties.

As a tribute to firefighters who served and helped during the bushfires, several Filipino-Australian singers lend their talents to produce a musical rendition - "Heroes of the World" early this year.

 

Highlights

  • Communities affected by recent fires in Australia continue to suffer, until now, many have not been able to recover lost properties and livelihoods.
  • Many communities across the country gave their support to help these communities.
  • Like many Australians, a group of Filipino singers and musicians have lent their talents and time to produce the album "Heroes of the World" to somehow help and pay tribute to firefighters who have served during the bushfires.
The artists who lent their voices to complete the "Heroes of the World" album. Source: The PerdOz Band's Facebook


Versatile singer/performer Marcus Rivera is among the Filipino-Australian artists who lend their voices for the album "
". He shares their collaborations to produce the 15-track collection which is aimed at raising funds for volunteer firefighters.

They started the production in early January and the album was released in April. The heart-touching collection is an original music and lyrics by composer / producer Oliver Gadista.

