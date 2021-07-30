Hidilyn Diaz asks for continued support for fellow athletes in Tokyo

highlights Upon arrival, a virtual courtesy call was made to President Rodrigo Duterte

Hidilyn Diaz will be awarded the Presidential Medal of Merit

General Community Quarantine will be extended in Metro Manila from 1-15 August

Hidilyn has asked Filipinos to extend the same support and prayers for fellow athletes competing in Tokyo





Business groups have opposed the implementation of lockdown in Metro Manila











