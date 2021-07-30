SBS Filipino

Hidilyn Diaz asks for continued support for fellow athletes in Tokyo

SBS Filipino

Tokyo Plympics, Gold Medal Philippines, Philippine Olympic Team, Pinoy athletes, COVID-19, delta variant, Filipino News, Olympic athletes, PInoy Olympics

Hidilyn Diaz is very thankful for all the supportshe has received from her felllow Filipinos and asks for continued support for Filipino athletes in Tokyo Source: Du Yang/China News Service via Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 July 2021 at 3:56pm, updated 30 July 2021 at 5:01pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS

Hidilyn Diaz thanks fellow Filipinos for their support and prayers for her success at the Tokyo Olympics

Published 30 July 2021 at 3:56pm, updated 30 July 2021 at 5:01pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
highlights
  • Upon arrival, a virtual courtesy call was made to President Rodrigo Duterte
  • Hidilyn Diaz will be awarded the Presidential Medal of Merit
  • General Community Quarantine will be extended in Metro Manila from 1-15 August
Hidilyn has asked Filipinos to extend the same support and prayers for fellow athletes competing in Tokyo

Business groups have opposed the implementation of lockdown in Metro Manila   

 

Advertisement
ALSO READ / LISTEN TO       

 

READ MORE

Tokyo Olympics: Hidilyn Diaz wins Philippines’ first-ever Olympic gold medal



Listen to 
SBS Filipino
 10am-11am daily 

Follow us on 
Facebook
 for more stories 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting Filipinos to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?