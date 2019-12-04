SBS Filipino

High risk teen drinkers in danger from others' alcohol habits

Available in other languages

Australia’s biggest survey of high-risk adolescent drinkers has found many face danger because of others' alcohol habits. The Sax Institute report provides an insight into the worsening effects of dangerous drinking for young Australians and for the first time has assessed the second-hand harm of teenagers.

