High risk teen drinkers in danger from others' alcohol habits

A study has examined the second –hand harm facing adolescent drinkers Source: Press Association
Published 4 December 2019 at 3:22pm
By Sonia Lal
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Australia’s biggest survey of high-risk adolescent drinkers has found many face danger because of others' alcohol habits. The Sax Institute report provides an insight into the worsening effects of dangerous drinking for young Australians and for the first time has assessed the second-hand harm of teenagers.
