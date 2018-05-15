SBS Filipino

Hindu fast-growing religion in Australia

SBS Filipino

Opera House to mark Diwali Hindu festival in Sydney, Tuesday, October 17, 2017. (AAP Image/David Moir) NO ARCHIVING

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 15 May 2018 at 3:25pm, updated 15 May 2018 at 5:20pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Just 2 per cent of the Australian population identifies as Hindu, but the religion is one of the fastest-growing in the country. Image: The Sydney Opera House lit up for the Diwali Hindu festival in 2017 (AAP)

Published 15 May 2018 at 3:25pm, updated 15 May 2018 at 5:20pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Today, Australia has 20 times as many Hindus as it did 30 years ago.

So how is the community catering to the surge in numbers?

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom